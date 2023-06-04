Former Browns wide receiver arrested in Miami
By Randy Gurzi
2018 was the first year John Dorsey was at the helm for the Cleveland Browns and he made a lot of picks that were meant with instant praise, but eventually fizzled out. The most high-profile would be Baker Mayfield at No. 1 overall but there was also Austin Corbett, Chad Thomas, and Genard Avery.
While those picks failed for different reasons, there was one that seemed doomed from the moment the name was announced. Cleveland moved up to pick No. 105 where they added Florida wideout Antonio Callaway who was known for his blazing speed on the field and incredibly poor choices off it.
Unsurprisingly, Callaway flamed out in a hurry. Despite being cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license during camp, he wound up replacing Josh Gordon as a starter during his rookie campaign. Clearly, cutting him slack didn't work as Callaway started out his second season suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.
Eventually, Callaway made his way to the XFL but due to his speed, he keeps (somehow) getting chances in the NFL. He's spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and most recently, the Dallas Cowboys. That will likely come to an end now as he was reportedly arrested on Saturday in Miami.
According to reports, there was a warrant for Callaway who was again driving on a suspended license and failed to pay fines.
Callaway ended his first season in Cleveland with 586 yards and five touchdowns on 43 receptions. Since then, he has 10 receptions for 109 yards and no touchdowns.
He never suited up for the Chiefs or Cowboys and at this point, it might be tough for any NFL team to trust him enough to give him a spot on a 53-man roster.