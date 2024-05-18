Former receiver says Deshaun Watson 'one of the worst' QBs in NFL
By Randy Gurzi
Deshaun Watson is one of the most polarizing players in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was once a premier player during his tenure with the Houston Texans but that changed when he was accused of more than 20 counts of sexual misconduct.
He ended up being traded to the Browns, who had to contend with a reported 13 teams for Watson's services — proving the majority of teams in the NFL will overlook terrible behavior if it means winning. For Cleveland, however, it hasn't meant that.
Sure, they won 11 games in 2023 but Watson only played in six games. In fact, he's only played in six games in each of his first two seasons with the Browns, meaning they've been given 12 games of work from a player they gave up a boatload of draft picks to obtain (including three first-rounders). And in those 12 games, it's been a roller coaster, to say the least.
Watson was impressive in his final outing before going on the IR, but overall he's been indecisive and rusty. That's why former Green Bay Packers receiver James Jones didn't hold back on his assessment. Jones was on FS1's Speak and said the player we saw in Houston might be gone while calling Watson "one of the worst quarterbacks in our league."
“If we’re really, truly keeping it 100, Deshaun Watson has been one of the worst quarterbacks in our league,” Jones said on FS1’s Speak. “And I can say that because we have seen how special he could be. Since he’s got to the Cleveland Browns, there have been a lot of ‘what are you doing’ plays. We can say eventually, the Houston dude will come back. But maybe the Houston dude is gone.”
Deshaun Watson has left Browns fans scratching their heads
Jones said Watson has had a lot of "what are you doing" plays, which is the perfect way to describe what we've witnessed. Yes, there are moments of brilliance but there are also times when he simply throws the ball to the wrong team and we're left to wonder what he saw on the field.
Watson has shown in the past that he can play at an elite level and we've seen glimpses in Cleveland. But until those glimpses become the norm, he will be criticized — and rightfully so.