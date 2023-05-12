Game-by-game predictions for 2023 Cleveland Browns schedule
By Randy Gurzi
Week 4: Ravens at Browns
The Baltimore Ravens have been a thorn in the side of the Browns for a while. As if it wasn't enough they stole their franchise and moved them to Maryland, they've simply dominated them on the field.
Since 1999, Baltimore is 35-13 against the Browns but the good news is — Cleveland is 2-1 in their past three meetings. However, that's a misleading stat since two of those games predominantly featured Tyler Huntley at quarterback and not Lamar Jackson.
After Jackson recently signed a massive extension, he will face off with Deshaun Watson — whose contract he was trying to match. This will be their first meeting as divisional rivals and for the Browns to set a tone in this rivalry, they need a win. Look for them to barely squeeze this one out as they begin to chip away at Baltimore's lopsided series lead.
Final Score: Browns 27, Ravens 23
Week 5: BYE WEEK
This is an incredibly early bye week, which feels like a disadvantage for the Browns, who could be worn out by the end of the season.
Week 6: 49ers at Browns
Brock Purdy was undefeated in the regular season and might have kept that streak going in the playoffs had it not been for an elbow injury. Now, he's expected to unseat Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers are again one of the favorites in the NFC.
Kyle Shanahan is a great offensive mind and should be able to put up enough points, while their defense remains too much for the Browns. This is one of those games where fans might freak out since Cleveland will look disjointed, but this is just simply a poor matchup and should be seen as an anomaly.
Final Score: 49ers 21, Browns 10