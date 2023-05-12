Game-by-game predictions for 2023 Cleveland Browns schedule
By Randy Gurzi
Week 7: Browns at Colts
The Indianapolis Colts had a tremendous 2023 NFL Draft but that doesn't mean they'll have instant success. They're likely turning to Anthony Richardson under center and while he can be a great player in the future, he's still very raw as a passer.
Throw in the fact that this game will be in a dome, where Elijah Moore, Amari Cooper, and Donovan Peoples-Jones can really turn it into a track meet, and this game could get away from Indy. Thankfully for them, Nick Chubb will be killing the clock for the majority of the second half so the score won't look too bad.
Final Score: Browns 26, Colts 16
Week 8: Browns at Seahawks
Geno Smith was written off but he didn't write back.
The former New York Jets starter was a backup for six years before getting another shot at being a full-time starter and he didn't disappoint. He led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and threw for a career-high 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns.
He outperformed Russell Wilson — who he replaced — and will likely do so again this year. That's not great news for the Browns who end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard here.
Seattle is constantly a tough team to defeat and the addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba will only make them that much more dangerous on offense.
Final Score: Seahawks 26, Browns 20