Game-by-game predictions for 2023 Cleveland Browns schedule
By Randy Gurzi
Week 9: Cardinals at Browns
Kyler Murray is one of the many quarterbacks who need to send Deshaun Watson a 'thank you' card. Watson's mammoth deal helped Murray land one of his own, but so far, it seems he might have been overpaid.
Making matters worse for the Cardinals, their head coach doesn't seem to have made the best first impression with the players. Of course, he came from Nick Sirriani's coaching staff and Sirriani was a bit awkward in his initial press conference, and that turned out to be a great move nonetheless.
Still, this roster in Arizona isn't scary at this point, especially on defense. Cleveland should have the upper hand as Watson, Nick Chubb, and Amari Cooper have their way with this unit.
Final Score: Browns 31, Cardinals 17
Week 10: Browns at Ravens
Cleveland was able to get a win in the first meeting against the Ravens but this team is still too talented to simply sweep them easily — even if we want to pretend they're not. Going 1-1 against Baltimore isn't bad, however, as the Browns simply need to go 4-2 or even 3-3 in their division in order to have a chance.
Here in the second meeting, points are at a premium as the weather is turning colder. Unfortunately, for Cleveland, the Ravens have the advantage there thanks to Justin Tucker as he gives them a three-point win in overtime.
Final Score: Ravens 19, Browns 16, OT