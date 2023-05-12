Game-by-game predictions for 2023 Cleveland Browns schedule
By Randy Gurzi
Week 11: Steelers at Browns
For the past couple of seasons, it felt as though the tide was turning in this rivalry. As Ben Roethlisberger neared the end of his career, the Browns started to finally get some wins against the Steelers but they haven't swept them since 1988 and haven't won two in a row in the regular season against Pittsburgh since Nov. of 1999 and September of 2000. That's why the playoff win following a Week 17 win was so huge in 2020.
This season, those streaks end. The Steelers fight and keep it close but Cleveland is able to hold them off with a two-point win.
Final Score: Browns 22, Steelers 20
Week 12: Browns at Broncos
Denver made a huge trade last year for Russell Wilson and rumors circulated afterward that Cleveland tried to make a move for him as well. Wilson apparently had no interest in playing for the Browns, so he headed to the Broncos, and Deshaun Watson went to Northeast Ohio. In the end, Wilson might have done the Browns a huge favor.
Watson will have to prove his six-game stretch was simply knocking off the rust but Wilson played an entire season and looked like a shell of himself. Denver was a mess and he apparently made himself bigger than the team.
Changing coaches won't fix all that and the Browns feel even better for not landing Wilson after handing him a W in his own stadium.
Final Score: Browns 27, Broncos 15