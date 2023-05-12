Game-by-game predictions for 2023 Cleveland Browns schedule
By Randy Gurzi
Week 13: Browns at Rams
Matthew Stafford didn't look like himself last season but was clearly hurt. The Los Angeles Rams shut him down after just nine games and they were a mess all season. Throw in the players they lost in the offseason and it might seem like it's time to start counting them out.
That would be foolish though considering they won it all the last time Stafford was healthy. He should be close to 100 percent in 2023 and Sean McVay is still a brilliant head coach. The Browns do have the firepower to stick with them but in the end, the Rams find a way to win a close contest in front of their home crowd.
Final Score: Rams 33, Browns 31
Week 14: Jaguars at Browns
The days of the Jacksonville Jaguars being a laughingstock appear to be over. Trevor Lawrence proved he was the real deal this past season, as soon as he was free of Urban Meyer, and led them to the AFC South title. As if that wasn't enough, he then orchestrated a comeback win in the playoffs after falling behind 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Those who haven't been paying attention might chalk this one up as an easy win but that would be a mistake. The Jags are an ascending team and while it's not impossible for the Browns to knock them off, it's going to be close. And in the end, this feels like one that won't go in their favor.
Final Score: Jaguars 38, Browns 35