Game-by-game predictions for 2023 Cleveland Browns schedule
By Randy Gurzi
Week 17: Jets at Browns (Thursday Night Football)
In 29 meetings, the Browns actually lead the all-time series with the New York Jets — but only barely. Right now, it's sitting at 15-14 but the Jets have won the past two. That includes the huge meltdown from Week 2 of the 2022 campaign, which seemed to open the floodgates for their defensive implosion.
This year, it will be another close one as the Jets now have Aaron Rodgers under center. He's easily one of the better quarterbacks Cleveland will face but he's also not the player he once was. Throw in the fact that he seems to be tough to get along with and this could be a long year for the J-E-T-S.
Look for the Browns to capitalize with a one-point win that upsets New York's morale much like Cleveland's was upset by the Jets in 2022.
Final Score: Browns 30, Jets 29
Week 18: Browns at Bengals
That first game was a bit of a wake-up call for the Browns. They've had success against the Bengals but saw what happens when you don't bring everything you have. This time, that's what they do.
At this point in the season, Deshaun Watson is starting to feel more comfortable in his new offense, and that leads to him attacking the Bengals' defense. He methodically leads them to 31 points as Cleveland wins a shootout, making it a 1-1 series against the in-state rivals and they finish off the 2023 season on a high note.
Final Score: Browns 31, Bengals 28
Overall, the Browns finish 11-6 in this prediction, which would likely be enough to make the postseason. From there, it's anyone's game.