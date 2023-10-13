Garrett Boles and 2 other trade targets for increasingly desperate Browns
With injuries piling up, the Cleveland Browns desperately need to address a few positions ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline
By Randy Gurzi
Mike Gesicki, TE, New England Patriots
At one point, Mike Gesicki was one of the top tight ends in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins. A former second-round pick out of Penn State, he had more than 700 yards in both 2020 and 2021. However, his numbers declined in 2022 when he had just 362 yards on 32 receptions.
In the offseason, he decided to stay in the AFC East as he signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots where he would line up across from Hunter Henry in their two tight end offense. After five games, the Patriots now look like sellers with a 1-4 record and Gesicki hasn't been a great addition.
He has 12 receptions for 116 yards so far and has been mentioned as a player they could look to move — due to his expiring contract.
For the Browns, they have David Njoku but he's expected to miss Week 6 after an inspiring performance in Week 4 where he played just days after suffering serious burns. Behind him is Jordan Akins who has just three receptions for 20 yards.
Cleveland could look to add another starting-caliber tight end, especially if they have any concerns going forward about Njoku. Given Kevin Stefanski's affinity for playing multiple tight ends, there will be snaps for Gesicki, even when all are at full health.