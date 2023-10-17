Grading the Cleveland Browns defense for their epic performance in Week 6
Jim Schwartz provided his players the answers for Kyle Shanahan's test and they aced it. Grade cards are out for Week 6, and the entire Cleveland Browns defense made the Dean's List.
Secondary: A+
To watch the Browns secondary play man coverage is a thing of beauty. But to play against this cornerback room when they are playing man coverage is stifling, suffocating, and incredibly frustrating. On the afternoon, Brock Purdy was only able to complete 44% of his passes for a meager 107 net passing yards.
There were no free meals for the 49ers in the passing game. Martin Emerson snagged his first career interception, which also happened to be Purdy’s first interception on the season. Denzel Ward was his typical self, becoming a virtual shadow for any receiver who was unlucky enough to be lined up across from him. Lastly, Greg Newsome further cemented himself as the best slot defender in the league again on Sunday.
Overall Defensive Grade: A+
We are witnessing the birth of something that has the potential to be historic. This defense is setting records in the modern era, which is something that just does not happen on that side of the ball in this era. You would have to go back over 50 years to find a unit that has surrendered fewer yards through the first five games of a season.
They get an overall A+ and a gold star sticker for what they were able to do to Shanahan’s 49ers offense. I have no notes for Jim Schwartz and this defense, and if this keeps up, I might have to start awarding extra credit.