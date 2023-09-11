Great, Good, and Ugly: 3 Cleveland Browns takeaways from Week 1
As we look back on a Cleveland Browns home-opening victory, there was great, good, and ugly all around to observe.
By Greg Newland
For the first time in what feels like forever, the Cleveland Browns are sitting in first place in the AFC North. Not only did they win the Battle of Ohio, but they also now find themselves 1-0 in the division and have a chance to move to 2-0 next week as they travel to Pittsburgh for Monday Night Football.
Expectations where higher than ever coming into this season, but this talented roster has disappointed for two straight years which made fans question if this was truly the year.
While we are only one week into the season, this is by far the most promising start since the last divisional win in a home opener which was in 2004 (yes, that is very sad).
Below is the great, good, and ugly (special winners’ version) that came from the Cleveland Browns in their week one victory.
Great: Closing out a good team
The Cleveland Browns defense proved they will likely be a top-five unit in the league, and the offense once again showed they can impose their will in the run game when needed.
After starting the 2022 season off with so many close losses (to bad teams), it was fantastic to see them put away a playoff-caliber team and not let off the gas. There was a little adversity in the third quarter when a tipped pass from Deshaun Watson was picked off by the Bengals, but the defense responded with a quick three-and-out.
And even though the Browns turned the ball over twice on the opponent’s side of the field, that moment Browns fans were waiting for never came. The moment where the greatness ended, and the other team clawed their way back which we have seen too many times before.
I know it’s just one game, but seeing this team close out the Bengals and not ever give them a chance for air was a welcomed sight.