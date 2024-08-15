How Steelers trading for Brandon Aiyuk impacts Browns hopes of winning AFC North
It'd be really nice if the AFC North could stop being so loaded with talent but the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't get that message. The Steelers are reportedly close to reaching a deal with the San Francisco 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk, a move that would make it even more difficult for the Cleveland Browns to win the gauntlet that is the AFC North.
According to Ian Rapoport on Tuesday, Pittsburgh and San Francisco have a deal on a potential trade but they're waiting on the Niners to sign off on the trade. If Aiyuk does head to Pittsburgh, it's just another thorn in the Browns' side when it comes to staying afloat in the toughest division in the league.
The Steelers already have George Pickens, who looks to be a star just two years into his career, so adding Aiyuk to that wide receiver room is unfair. Maybe Pickens is part of the trade but even then, Pittsburgh would be a better team today than they were yesterday if Aiyuk is indeed headed to the Steel City.
Browns' division title hopes would take a dip if Brandon Aiyuk joined Steelers
It was already going to be difficult for the Browns to win the crown in the crowded AFC North but Aiyuk is on another level when it comes to wide receivers. Aiyuk is coming off the best year of his young career, tallying 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns during the 2023 season and helping the 49ers reach the Super Bowl.
The Browns split their two games against Pittsburgh in 2023 and that was with the Steelers' offense not being very good. Imagine how much harder it's going to be if Aiyuk is suiting up for them and catching passes against the Browns' secondary? Fans would probably rather not envision that.
That being said, the Browns have a very good roster and held their own in the division a season ago. They finished the year at 3-3, splitting every series with their rivals and they did that with five different starting quarterbacks. If Deshaun Watson can stay healthy and play as well as fans know he can and if Nick Chubb can rebound from his season-ending injury last year, the Browns can be right in the thick of things. It's a different time for this franchise where they'll be taken seriously.
They could potentially add to their talented roster too, by bringing in a veteran stalwart such as Stephon Gilmore to help shore up their secondary. Doing this could lead Gilmore into a mentor role for some of the younger players and help that position group slow Aiyuk down a little more.
It's worth noting that the Aiyuk trade hasn't happened as of this writing and Browns fans are hoping it doesn't. The AFC North is tough enough without adding another one of the best receivers in the league to the mix. Let's hope the Steelers offense doesn't get one of the most explosive weapons in the league and Browns fans can continue to laugh at how terrible Pittsburgh is on that side of the ball.