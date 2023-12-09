Jaguars vs. Browns best anytime touchdown scorer picks (It's Kareem Hunt's time to shine)
Breaking down the best players to bet on to score a touchdown in NFL Week 14 action between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns.
The Cleveland Browns head home to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars and it's anybody's guess who they'll face at quarterback. It could be Trevor Lawrence, CJ Beathard, or maybe even Nathan Rourke considering the top two options were on the injury report on Wednesday.
With all the questions as to who they're facing at quarterback, the best way to wager on this game may just be prop bets. Specifically, anytime touchdown scorers. These are the most exciting bets to place since all you need is for the player you bet on to find the end zone. If they do, your wager wins.
I have three anytime touchdown bets locked in, so let's dive into them.
Best Anytime TD Bets for Jaguars vs. Browns
- Kareem Hunt Anytime TD (+200)
- David Njoku Anytime TD (+290)
- Browns Defense/Special Teams Anytime TD (+350)
Kareem Hunt Anytime TD (+200)
Kareem Hunt's snap share as started to increase lately, playing 35% of offensive snaps against the Rams last week, including running the ball 12 times for 48 times. Now, he gets to face a Jaguars team that gives us up 4.1 yards per carry.
Expect the Browns to run the ball a lot more than they did last week, which should benefit Hunt and make his +200 odds to find the end zone extremely valuable.
David Njoku Anytime TD (+290)
David Njoku is second on the Browns in receiving yards with 509 while also leading the team in receptions with 53. Despite that, he's still available at +290 to score a touchdown this weekend. He's going to be a security blanket for Joe Flacco who may look to him more often after completing just barely over 50% of his passes last week.
Browns Defense/Special Teams Anytime TD (+350)
With the Jaguars possibly starting a backup quarterback in this game, let's take a shot on the Browns' defense or special teams to score a touchdown. Cleveland is averaging 1.3 takeaways per game this season and have already scored a few times defensively this season. This could be a fun bet to sprinkle on against the Jaguars.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!