Jaguars vs. Browns best NFL prop bets for Week 14
Joe Flacco is set to get another chance at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars
It was assumed all week the Browns would be facing a backup quarterback in C.J. Beathard, but as of Sunday morning it seems like Trevor Lawrence is going to give it a go.
In this article, we're talking prop bets. I have three player props I have locked in for today's action.
Best Prop Bets for Jaguars vs. Browns
- Joe Flacco OVER 30.5 passing attempts (-160)
- Kareem Hunt OVER 35.5 rushing yards (-110)
- Myles Garrett OVER 0.5 sacks (-165)
Joe Flacco OVER 30.5 passing attempts (-160)
Despite Joe Flacco seemingly coming out of nowhere to start for the Browns last week, Kevin Stefanski didn't ease him into the offense. He threw the ball 44 times against the Los Angeles Rams. Sure, a portion of that was due to a negative game script since the Browns were down early in that game, but that should show you that they have no fear in letting Flacco toss the pigskin.
I'll back him to have another busy day with over 30 attempts against the Jaguars.
Kareem Hunt OVER 35.5 rushing yards (-110)
Kareem Hunt saw an increase in workload last week, playing 35% of snaps while carrying the ball 12 times for 48 yards. The increase in carries should carry over to this week and he has a great chance to produce in a big way against the Jaguars. If he's going to continue to see a bulk of the carries, he shouldn't have an issue going over 35.5 yards on Sunday.
Myles Garrett OVER 0.5 sacks (-165)
If Trevor Lawrence starts as expected, he's going to do so on a bum ankle. That's going to affect his mobility in a big way, which should put Myles Garrett and this Browns pass rush in a great spot to get to Lawrence a time or two. All we need is Garrett to record one sack (or two half sacks) for us to cash this ticket.
