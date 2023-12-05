Jaguars vs. Browns prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 14
Joe Flacco turned back the clock in his first start for the Browns this season, putting together a solid performance against the Rams. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to get them the win.
Now, the Browns will return home to host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will likely be without their starting quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, after he suffered a high ankle sprain against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this weekend's pivotal game for the Browns.
Jaguars vs. Browns odds, spread, and total
Jaguars vs. Browns betting trends
- Jaguars are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games
- Jaguars are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. Browns
- Jaguars are 9-0 ATS in their last nine road games
- The OVER is 6-1 in the Jaguars' last seven games played in December
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Browns' last seven games
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the Browns' last nine home games
- Browns are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games played on a Sunday
Jaguars vs. Browns injury reports
Jacksonville Jaguars injury report
- Tyson Campbell - CB - Questionable
- Tre Herndon - CB - Questionable
- Christian Kirk - WR - Out
- Trevor Lawrence - QB - Questionable
- Brenton Strange - TE - Questionable
Cleveland Browns injury report
- Denzel Ward - CB - Questionable
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson - QB - Questionable
- Marquise Goodwin - WR - Questionable
- Amari Cooper - WR - Questionable
- Michael Woods II - WR - NFI-R
Jaguars vs. Browns how to watch
- Date: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Jacksonville Jaguars Record: 8-4
- Cleveland Browns Record: 7-5
Jaguars vs. Browns key players to watch
Jacksonville Jaguars
C.J. Beathard: Doug Pederson mentioned on Tuesday that he isn't ruling Trevor Lawrence out for this weekend, but if you saw the injury on Monday night you will agree with me that I don't expect him to play. That means we'll likely see C.J. Beathard under center for the Jags on Sunday and he has a tough task ahead of him in the Cleveland Browns defense. Beathard went 9-of-10 for 63 yards on Monday night.
Cleveland Browns
Kareem Hunt: It's still not clear who's going to start at quarterback for the Browns in Week 14, but whoever it is, they'll likely lean on their run game against the Jaguars. That's where Kareem Hunt comes in, who is averaging a measly 3.3 yards per carry this season. He needs to step up if the Browns offense wants to find success without Deshaun Watson.
Jaguars vs. Browns prediction and pick
We don't know for sure who's going to start at quarterback for either team as of writing this article, but you have to assume it's going to be C.J. Beathard vs. Joe Flacco. No matter who it is, I'm going to back the UNDER, even with it being at a relatively low number of 31.
Defense is the strong suit of both teams, especially the Browns, who arguably have the best defense in the NFL, leading the league in opponent EPA per Play and opponent success rate. Let's be honest, the same thing can't be said for the Browns offense that ranks 29th in yards per play, gaining just 4.5 yards per snap.
Even with the low total, I think the only bet to make on this game is the UNDER. Let's root for defense in this one.
