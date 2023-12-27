Jets vs. Browns prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 17
Betting odds, pick and prediction for the New York Jets-Cleveland Browns matchup in Week 17 of the NFL season.
By Peter Dewey
Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns are on the verge of clinching a playoff spot heading into a Thursday Night Football matchup with the New York Jets.
The Jets have nothing to play for – despite getting a last-second win at home against Washington in Week 16 – as they’ve been eliminated from playoff contention.
Does that impact how we look at this game on a short week?
It should be a defensive battle, as these teams rank No. 1 (Cleveland) and No. 3 (New York) in opponent yards per play allowed this season. Let’s break down the odds, trends and best bet for this matchup:
Jets vs. Browns odds, spread and total for Week 17
Jets vs. Browns betting trends
- The Browns are 9-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Browns are 5-0 ATS as home favorites this season.
- The Jets are 5-9-1 ATS this season.
- The Jets are 1-3 ATS as road dogs this season.
- The OVER is 9-6 in Cleveland’s 15 games this season.
- The UNDER is 9-6 in the Jets’ 15 games this season.
Jets vs. Browns how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 28
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Jets Record: 6-9
- Browns Record: 10-5
Jets vs. Browns injury reports
New York Jets injury report
- Zach Wilson – questionable
- Justin Hardee – questionable
- Ashtyn Davis – questionable
- Duane Brown – questionable
- John Franklin-Myers – questionable
- Greg Zuerlein – questionable
- Israel Abanikanda – questionable
- Jeremy Ruckert – out
- Aaron Rodgers – out
Cleveland Browns injury report
- Corey Bojorquez – questionable
- Dustin Hopkins – out
- Kareem Hunt – questionable
- Ogbo Okoronkwo – questionable
- Geron Christian – questionable
- Joel Bitonio – questionable
- Ethan Pocic – questionable
- Wyatt Teller – questionable
- Martin Emerson Jr. – questionable
- Juan Thornhill – questionable
- Anthony Walker Jr. – questionable
- Marquise Goodwin – questionable
- Jordan Kunaszyk – questionable
Jets vs. Browns key players to watch
New York Jets
Breece Hall: Hall found the end zone twice against Washington, and he’s been one of the Jets’ best offensive weapons all season long. He should see a major workload against a Cleveland team that is dominant against the pass, allowing the second fewest net yards per pass attempt this season.
Cleveland Browns
Amari Cooper: Cooper is coming off a massive game (11 catches, 265, two touchdowns), but he has to face one of the best secondaries in the NFL on Thursday night. Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed should make things tough on the Cleveland passing attack. Can Cooper rise to the challenge?
Jets vs. Browns prediction and pick
While the Browns and Jets may play a low-scoring game, I’m confident in this Cleveland team to get the win – and get it in a big way.
So far this season, the Browns are 9-5-1 against the spread, but they are a perfect 5-0 ATS when favored at home.
Joe Flacco is the best quarterback in this matchup – right now – and the Jets’ defense struggled at the end of its game against Washington.
With Cleveland likely eliminating New York’s attack through the air, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Browns pull away and win by a touchdown on Thursday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
