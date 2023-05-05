Jim Schwartz could still help Browns land Ndamukong Suh
Ndamukong Suh is not the player we remember during his time with the Detroit Lions but he can still help a defense, which is why the Philadelphia Eagles brought him in for their run at a Super Bowl in 2022. Now a free agent again, the 36-year-old was reportedly considered by the Cleveland Browns.
Ahead of the draft, Cleveland was said to have "checked in" on Suh but nothing materialized between the two sides.
Given Suh's age, it's not surprising he hasn't chosen a team just yet. In fact, it wouldn't be a surprise at all to see him hold out until several weeks have been played — as he did last year. Suh has one Super Bowl ring, which he won with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, but would like to add one more.
Joining a losing franchise isn't something he would be interested in at this point, which is why he signed with the final remaining undefeated team last year.
With that being said, the Browns should continue to keep an eye on Suh and if they're in the race and feel as though one more solid defensive tackle could make the difference, he should be on the shortlist. And the good news is, they have someone who knows him well.
Browns DC Jim Schwartz coached Ndamukong Suh for four years
Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was the Detroit Lions head coach from 2009 through 2013. In his second season in that role, Detroit used the 2nd overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft on Suh.
He then spent four seasons under Schwartz, winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2010 after recording 10 sacks. He made the Pro Bowl three times as well under Schwartz and eventually landed a six-year $114 million deal with Miami — thanks in large part to the success he had while playing for the current Cleveland DC.
So if there's a bidding war for Suh during the season as there was in 2022, perhaps the Browns could have a leg up due to this relationship.