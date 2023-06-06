Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith getting best out of each other
By Josh Brown
The Cleveland Browns have started mandatory minicamp and we already see that Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith are ready to compete not only against other teams but with each other. Got to love the sight of these two going hard already.
As a fan, you have to love that they are trying to one-up each other and the friendly banter. The more the chemistry comes together the better for the Browns' defense as these two are so ridiculously talented.
They could easily be the best edge duo in the NFL in 2023 and might even have to fight each other for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Both have been in the conversation over the past few seasons as capable of dominating at that level.
Another great thing from that video is seeing the rest of the defensive players jumping in and cheering it on. Chemistry and communication doomed this defense in 2022, and will do it again no matter the talent that is added.
It's up to guys like Garrett and Smith to be the leaders and challenge not only each other but all of the guys to step up and want to be the best. The time has come for the leaders to step up and help take this defense to the next level.
I know the coaches love to see it happen and the fans certainly want to see them get to the next level. What we are seeing here in mandatory minicamp is a good start to building that rapport.