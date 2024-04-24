New Bet365 Ohio Bonus Code: How to Get $150 Guaranteed for NFL Draft
Get a guaranteed $150 bonus with any $5 NFL Draft bet
By Joe Summers
With the NFL Draft getting started on Thursday, Bet365 has an excellent sign-up promo to give Ohio residents a guaranteed $150 bonus!
New users who bet $5 or more on the NFL Draft with their first wager will be credited $150 in bonus bets regardless of the wager's outcome. No matter what, you're walking away a winner!
Here's how to get started and a breakdown of how to start using your bonus bets right away:
Bet365 Ohio Promo Code Details
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None
How to Claim Bet365 Promo in Ohio
To get your $150 bonus, follow these easy steps:
1. Click here to sign up for Bet365 (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10 into your account
3. Bet $5 or more with your first wager
Once your bet settles, you'll be credited $150 in bonus bets provided you follow those steps above.
Your wager can be on anything you want and you don't have to win, but you do need to deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus.
Only new Bet365 users in Ohio have access to this exclusive promo. Click here to sign up for Bet365 now!
What Are Bet365 Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are essentially house funds that let you wager on games and teams without risking your own money. You'll only get the profit and not the stake if you win a bonus bet.
Say, for example, that you win a $25 bonus bet at +300 odds. You'd then get $75 that can be withdrawn or wagered with as you see fit.
How to Use Bet365 Bonus Bets?
Before you finalize a wager in your bet slip, you'll be prompted to either use real money or a bonus bet if you have one available. Check the 'Bonus Bet' box and you're all set!
You can check your remaining allotment in the 'Account Management' section of the website or mobile app, though keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them.
What States is Bet365 Legal in?
Bet365 is legal, licensed and operational in New Jersey, Colorado, Ohio, Virginia, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Indiana, Arizona, and North Carolina.
Bet365 Refer-A-Friend Bonus
After you sign up, you'll have access to a unique referral link. If someone uses your link to sign up and start betting, you'll both get extra bonus bets!
Bet365 Promo Terms & Conditions
This offer is only available to new users aged 21 years or older in one of the above states that Bet365 operates in. Your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them and you must bet at least $5 with your first wager.
You also need to bet on a wager with -500 odds or greater. Then, just deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more, and you'll get the $150 in bonus bets whether you win or lose.
What is the Best Ohio Sportsbook?
Bet365 has everything you could ask for in a sportsbook and there's a reason it's one of the country's fastest-growing platforms. That being said, I recommend downloading each available app to judge for yourself which the best one is.
Not only will you get to claim each individual sign-up promo, but you'll also see the various betting markets, competitive odds and unique features exclusive to each sportsbook.
Different sportsbooks can offer different odds for the same bet, so it's wise to shop around and ensure you're getting the best possible value before placing your wager.
Best Ohio Sportsbook Bonus Promo
Sportsbook
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Promo Code
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None
FanDuel
$200
$10
$5
None
DraftKings
$200
$10
$5
None
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat First Bet
$10
$0.50
None
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat First Bet
$10
$0.10
FSNFL1000
