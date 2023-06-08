New talent, new coach, new defense will lead Browns to playoffs
By Josh Brown
Loaded Edge Room Will Eat
Speaking of talent taking care of the rest, additions Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Za'Darius Smith bring loads of it. Along with Myles Garrett and Alex Wright, this may be the most talented group of edge rushers the Browns have had in a while.
Combine that with Jim Schwartz's ability to create mismatches and it's hard to believe that, barring injuries, this line will be a weakness this season. All you need to do is look at what the two newcomers bring to the table.
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Looking for speed on the edge. Win rate? Supreme confidence? Well, Ogbo seems to have all of those traits. Speed? 4.77 40-yard dash. How about that win rate?
Confidence?
Calling yourself 007 takes some well, you know. There i's no doubt he is ready to show what he can do in the land.
Za'Darius Smith
Smith brings a track record of high-end play when healthy over the last four years. He has been in the talks for defensive player of the year multiple times, has recorded 10 or more sacks three out of the previous four years, and is ready to come in and fire up the dawgpound.
If that doesn't make you want to run through a wall, there is nothing else to tell you. Well, maybe analytics do it for you. The front office went out and got players that can win the pass rush game and are going to be huge for a secondary that needed some help last season.