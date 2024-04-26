NFL Draft 2024: Best players available Browns should target on Day 2
The Browns still have a lot of talent to target on Day 2
By Randy Gurzi
Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
Jedrick Wills is entering his fifth season with the Browns and it's likely this will also be the last. Cleveland was able to restructure his contract to free up cap space this year, but there's no indication they want to extend him. Their actions hint at replacing him instead with the front office spending a lot of time with offensive tackles during the scouting process. One of those was Kiran Amegadjie from Yale.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, Amagedjie started at guard but spent the past two seasons at left tackle and was phenomenal. He gave up just four hurries and no sacks in 2022 and five hurries and no sacks in 2023 — although he was sidelined in October after suffering a torn quad.
Amegadjie couldn't work out at the NFL Combine but met with Cleveland ahead of the draft. He would be an ideal fit who could spend 2024 as the backup tackle, which would be an upgrade over James Hudson III. He could then slide into the starting role in 2025 and provide a more consistent pass protector on the blindside.
This class is loaded at offensive line and Amegadjie would have likely been a first-round pick in a normal year. The talent at the position, his injury, and the lack of elite competition mean he's likely to be on the board at No. 54 which would be a huge win for Cleveland.