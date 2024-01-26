NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Who are the Browns taking?

Nose tackles generally don’t pop off stat sheet but Texas A&M game-wrecker McKinnley Jackson’s (6015v, 320v, 33 3/4 arm) explosive traits are obvious when you put on 🎥.



A&M coaches say nobody messes with Jackson & NFL scouts will love how he’s wired.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/86Mp4zdvBl