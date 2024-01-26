NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Who are the Browns taking?
Discover who the Cleveland Browns might target in the 2024 NFL Draft with these five mock drafts, all predicting a wide receiver as their first selection.
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Wire, Jacob Roach
Round 2: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Round 3: McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
Another selection of Xavier Worthy as Jacob Roach is a huge fan of his speed. Roach believes Worthy will clock in the 4.2s when he runs at the Combine which would pique the interest of Andrew Berry. The Cleveland GM has tried for a while to land game-changing speed but Anthony Schwartz and Marquise Goodwin never could consistently deliver. Worthy could finally be their guy.
From there, he goes with McKinnley Jackson from Texas A&M to beef up the defensive line. With Shelby Harris, Jordan Elliott, and Maurice Hurst all set for free agency, Jackson could wind up filling a massive hole. He's listed at 325 pounds and does a lot of the dirty work against the run.
Having him on the field would also allow them to move Dalvin Tomlinson to the 3-tech at times. Tomlinson, who is also a 325-pounder, can also stop the run but he's dangerous when freed up to rush the passer as well.
Dawg Pound Daily mock draft
Round 2: Brenden Rice, WR, USC
Round 3: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame
Our own mock draft brought in Brenden Rice as well — due mainly to his mixture of size and speed plus his ability to find the end zone. As for the third-round pick, it's an entirely new position with Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau being selected.
Linebacker isn't always seen as the glamorous pick but with Anthony Walker, Sione Takitaki, and Jacob Phillips all pending free agents, it might be the right move. Liufau is solid in coverage but still not afraid to deliver the hard hits. Pairing him with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah — another Notre Dame product — could be a lot of fun.