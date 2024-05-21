NFL Power 2024 Rankings: Cleveland Browns in top 10 entering OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
8. Cleveland Browns
Someone seriously said the Cleveland Browns have a roster with almost no weaknesses and a depth chart that’s strong from top to bottom — only to say Andrew Berry was in the bottom half of GMs in the league.
Cleveland is fresh off an 11-win season and that happened despite multiple injuries. If they stay healthy, they can beat anyone.
7. Green Bay Packers
After a slow start, the Packers exploded in the second half of the season. They nearly took out the 49ers in the playoffs and are incredibly young. They’re going to be dangerous for a while.
6. Buffalo Bills
Trading Stefon Diggs was a wise move since he had one foot out the door. The problem is they also lost Gabe Davis and added just Curtis Samuel and rookie Keon Coleman. It’s all going to be on the shoulders of Josh Allen now, and we’ll see if he can deliver.
5. Houston Texans
This is not only a great roster but a young one as well. The Houston Texans are going to be good for a long time and they even added a legit No. 1 wideout in Stefon Diggs this offseason.
4. Philadelphia Eagles
Howie Roseman might be the best GM in the league. He’s remade the Philadelphia Eagles several times and there’s no reason to think they won’t rebound from their frustrating collapse in 2023.
3. Baltimore Ravens
The No. 1 seed in the AFC last year, the Ravens continue to be a threat. As annoying as it is to admit, they’re good from top to bottom.
2. San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco was the top seed in the NFC and represented them in the Super Bowl. They lost to the Chiefs but remain an elite franchise.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
It’s hard not to put the two-time champs at No. 1, especially after they solved their WR concerns with Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy.