NFL Power Rankings: Browns stand tall in Wild Card weekend
The Cleveland Browns are one of the hottest teams in the league, which is why they're near the top of this Wild Card NFL Power Rankings
By Randy Gurzi
9. Houston Texans
Cleveland didn't get an easy draw in the Wild Card Game. The Houston Texans are vastly improved under DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud is the real deal. They can go toe-to-toe with anyone and have to be taken seriously.
8. Buffalo Bills
Like Miami, the Bills have been up and down all year. They'll have some great moments then they will leave you scratching your head. They have the talent to win but if Josh Allen keeps throwing to the wrong team, they won't get far.
7. Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes has to be frustrated by this point. The Chiefs are the defending champs and he's got one of the best arms in the game. But there's no one other than Travis Kelce he can rely on consistently. They need to add a lot of wideouts this offseason with Rashee Rice being the only one who needs to stay.
6. Los Angeles Rams
It looked for a while as if the Rams were done following a 3-6 start. Then, they flipped a switch and won seven of their last eight games. The only loss they suffered after their Week 10 bye was to the Baltimore Ravens — and they needed overtime to pull that one off.
5. Detroit Lions
When they're not getting mad at the NFL for not helping them confuse opponents, the Detroit Lions are really good. They did draw the short stick though with Matthew Stafford coming back to Detroit for the Wild Card Round. Jared Goff needs to bring his A-game, or it could get ugly.