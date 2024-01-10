NFL Power Rankings: Browns stand tall in Wild Card weekend
The Cleveland Browns are one of the hottest teams in the league, which is why they're near the top of this Wild Card NFL Power Rankings
By Randy Gurzi
4. Cleveland Browns
No team in the NFL the Browns. They're the only team to score a win over both the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, the No. 1 seed for each conference. They beat Baltimore with Deshaun Watson and the 49ers with P.J. Walker. Now, they have Joe Flacco under center and the offense is even more deadly than they have been all year. Throw in that stellar defense and this is the No. 2 team in the AFC right now.
3. Dallas Cowboys
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys went 12-5. They now have to prove they can get it done in the playoffs. Claiming the No. 2 seed helps since they'll be at home, where they were 8-0 this season. Their offense is also much more impressive at AT&T Stadium — and they'll need that with the way Jordan Love is slinging it.
2. San Francisco 49ers
The Browns were the first team to beat the 49ers this year but they finished strong — outside of the ugly loss to Baltimore that is. They're still the top team in the NFC and have one of the most complete rosters, making them the favorite to get to the Super Bowl.
1. Baltimore Ravens
As painful as it is to admit it, the Ravens are the best team in football right now. Lamar Jackson is the MVP front runner, and put on a show against the 49ers in Week 16. The good news for the Browns is they know they can beat them — but it won't be easy, assuming they get the chance.