NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Browns in top-10, 49ers lead the pack
• Josh Dobbs is in a tough spot
• Cowboys defense is for real
• Browns could be the best team in the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
12. New Orleans Saints
It was Derek Carr's debut with the New Orleans Saints, so naturally, it came down to defense and field goals. New Orleans continued to move the ball but would stall out in the red zone. Even so, they won 16-15 over the Titans and are tied with two other teams for first in the NFC South.
11. Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen is one of the most entertaining quarterbacks in the NFL but he has got to learn how to protect the football. He threw three picks on Monday Night Football as the Buffalo Bills fell to the Jets 22-16. They're a better team than they showed in Week 1 but now have some ground to cover with the Dolphins securing a win over another AFC contender.
10. Green Bay Packers
When the Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, the future Hall of Fame quarterback must have left his ownership of the Chicago Bears behind for Jordan Love.
This wasn't reported when the deal was made, but it's common knowledge now that he led them to a 38-20 win without his No. 1 wideout.
9. Baltimore Ravens
Losing running backs has become the norm for the Baltimore Ravens and while Cleveland fans want to see them lose, it's never fun to watch players struggle to stay healthy. J.K. Dobbins is again out for the year as the former Ohio State star has been struggling with one injury after another.
Baltimore still got the win over the Texans but they weren't overly impressive. Having said that, their offense usually isn't that great but they still keep finding ways to win.