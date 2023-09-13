NFL Power Rankings Week 2: Browns in top-10, 49ers lead the pack
• Josh Dobbs is in a tough spot
• Cowboys defense is for real
• Browns could be the best team in the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
4. Philadelphia Eagles
After representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles are 1-0 after Week 1. However, they nearly allowed the New England Patriots to get back into the game due to questionable coaching decisions and a late fumble from Jalen Hurts. They're good but need to be better going forward.
3. Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill absolutely went off against the Los Angeles Chargers and helped the Miami Dolphins start out 1-0. They're the favorites in the AFC East right now and are the top team in the conference right now.
2. Dallas Cowboys
It's time to give the Dallas Cowboys their respect. In 2022, they managed to win 12 games even though Dak Prescott was out for five games. Yes, they lost to the 49ers in the playoffs but — spoiler alert — that's the No. 1 team in these NFL Power Rankings. And they might have made the Super Bowl if Brock Purdy wasn't hurt.
Now in 2023, the Cowboys pitched the only shutout in Week 1, winning 40-0. They won in all three phases and could be 2-0 in a hurry now that they'll be facing the Jets in Week 2 without Aaron Rodgers.
1. San Francisco 49ers
The Pittsburgh Steelers were embarrassed on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, who are one of the most complete teams in the NFL. Brock Purdy appeared to be fully recovered from his injury and Christian McCaffrey is a beast with the ball in his hands. They also have Brandon Aiyuk, who is on fire right now.
This is without even mentioning their defense. Throw it all together and this is the No. 1 team in the league right now.