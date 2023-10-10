NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Browns set to face the top team in the NFL
• The Carolina Panthers fall to 0-5
• Baltimore slides thanks to a loss to Pittsburgh
• The Browns are about to get tested in Week 6
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns bye week is over as they prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. As fate would have it, the banged-up Browns will play host to the top team in our latest 2023 NFL Power Rankings.
Fresh off a huge — and convincing — win over the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco remains one of two undefeated teams in the NFL. On the other end of the spectrum, only one team remains winless as the Chicago Bears finally notched their first "W" on the year.
With all that being said, let's look ahead to Week 6 with the latest edition of our 2023 NFL Power Rankings.
32. Carolina Panthers (0-5)
With the Chicago Bears winning on Thursday, the Carolina Panthers were the final team left without a win heading into the weekend. That remains the case since they were handed a loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions.
31. Denver Broncos (1-4)
I've never understood trading for a coach, especially one that hasn't won a Super Bowl in nearly a decade and a half. But that's what the Denver Broncos did and now, they're one of the worst teams in the league. In these Week 6 NFL Power Rankings, they're the worst in the AFC and that was cemented when Payton was defeated by the Jets after he took aim at Nathaniel Hackett for no reason this offseason.
30. New York Giants (1-4)
Daniel Jones has been bad, there’s no arguing that. Even so, the Giants offensive line has been a mess. He was sacked six times against Miami and could miss time now. Last year’s surprise team is this year’s disappointment.
29. Minnesota Vikings (1-4)
The Giants impressive season wound up trumping the Vikings run in 2022 when they knocked them out of the playoffs. Minnesota hoped they could get back in 2023 and make another run but after five games, they’re 1-4 and things look ready to implode.