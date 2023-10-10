NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Browns set to face the top team in the NFL
• The Carolina Panthers fall to 0-5
• Baltimore slides thanks to a loss to Pittsburgh
• The Browns are about to get tested in Week 6
By Randy Gurzi
24. Tennessee Titans (2-3)
The Tennessee Titans old school approach centered on the ground game and playing good defense. But we’re starting to see how tough it is for those teams to win when the rushing attack slows down.
23. New York Jets (2-3)
Sean Payton deserved this one. The Denver Broncos head coach headed to Denver this offseason after being traded by the Saints. He was — as expected — overly brash and took some unnecessary shots at his predecessor, Nathaniel Hackett who is now the OC for the New York Jets. On Sunday, Hackett led the Jets offense to a 31-21 win and got a game ball after. Then, the Jets social media team had their turn with Payton.
22. Green Bay Packers (2-3)
Moving on from Aaron Rodgers wasn't an easy decision for the Green Bay Packers but it was the right one — even if this season hasn't been great. They needed to know what they had in Jordan Love, so they could have a plan going forward. That's better than being held hostage by Rodgers indefinitely as he constantly debates his future.
21. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)
Ahead of this game, Ja’Marr Chase proclaimed himself always open. Then he put up disgusting video game numbers as the Bengals improved to 2-3. They’re not dead yet with the AFC North all jumbled up and Joe Burrow finally started to look like himself again. Despite this, they need to prove it against better teams before we start truly believing they’re back.