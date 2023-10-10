NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Browns set to face the top team in the NFL
• The Carolina Panthers fall to 0-5
• Baltimore slides thanks to a loss to Pittsburgh
• The Browns are about to get tested in Week 6
By Randy Gurzi
16. Los Angeles Rams (2-3)
It’s hard to watch the Rams now and think it was just two seasons ago they won it all. We can still see flashes from them but they’re not as explosive as they once were and it might be time for a full rebuild.
15. Houston Texans (2-3)
Former Ohio State standout C.J. Stroud still has not thrown a pick in his rookie campaign but the Houston Texans fell to 2-3 this weekend. The good news is, he seems like the guy they need under center. Now, they just have to add the right pieces around him to take the next step.
14. Indianapolis Colts (3-2)
Signing Gardner Minshew this offseason has already paid dividends for the Indianapolis Colts. He was again pressed into action this weekend and helped secure a win. Now, he might be under center for another month, or more, with Anthony Richardson suffering a shoulder injury. They surely want Richardson back but Minshew is good enough to keep them contending in the AFC South.
13. Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
Jon Harbaugh made a decision to go for it on fourth-down at the end of the first half despite being in field goal range. That decision meant they were up 10-3 instead of 13-3. They were also never able to score again and perhaps that move gave away all their momentum. This is one of those teams that often wins due to their coaching but still sometimes find ways to be truly held back by it.