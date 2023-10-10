NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Browns set to face the top team in the NFL
• The Carolina Panthers fall to 0-5
• Baltimore slides thanks to a loss to Pittsburgh
• The Browns are about to get tested in Week 6
By Randy Gurzi
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
In 2022, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the division with a losing record but after five weeks in 2023, they've been impressive with a 3-2 record. Baker Mayfield had the impossible task of replacing Tom Brady and while he will never be the same as TB12, he's done well and has limited his mistakes. That might not be enough for a deep playoff run but it could be enough to win the NFC South and at least make an appearance.
7. Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
Last year, Seattle made the playoffs at 9-8 and was second in the NFC West. They're now coming out of their bye with a record of 3-1 and have a favorable schedule overall. If they can find a way to beat San Francisco (who they still have to play twice), they could make a run.
6. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2)
Sometimes all you need is a little vacation. Or to go home. It's hard to tell at this point with the Jacksonville Jaguars since they spend so much time overseas. Still, this trip was really good to them as they went across the pond with a record of 1-2 and returned 3-2 with wins over the Falcons and Bills under their belt now.
5. Detroit Lions (4-1)
It's hard not to believe in the Detroit Lions at this point. They're on a roll once again and just won their fourth game of the season. They're in firm control of the NFC North and are one of the top three teams in the conference right now.