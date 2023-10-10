NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Browns set to face the top team in the NFL
• The Carolina Panthers fall to 0-5
• Baltimore slides thanks to a loss to Pittsburgh
• The Browns are about to get tested in Week 6
By Randy Gurzi
4. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
It was closer than the Chiefs would have liked — and the internet is unhappy with how it went down — but they escaped Week 5 with another win. The defending champs are always a threat but they really need a wide receiver to step up and help out Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
3. Miami Dolphins (4-1)
The Chiefs are on their tail but the Miami Dolphins still appear to be the top team in the AFC right now. As long as Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy (sadly that’s never a given) they’re as dangerous as anyone. And they have one of the most entertaining coaches in the league as well, which helps.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)
One of two final unbeaten teams, the Philadelphia Eagles won by nine against the Rams this weekend. They have yet to truly put together 60 minutes of great football yet they still haven’t lost. That’s a scary thought.
1. San Francisco 49ers (5-0)
This weekend was a statement game for the 49ers. All week, there was talk of the Cowboys using them as a measuring stick but instead, San Francisco ran them out of town with a 42-10 win. What’s more impressive is that it could have actually been a much larger blowout.