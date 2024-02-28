One free agent from every team the Browns could target this offseason
There will be plenty of talented free agents available if the Cleveland Browns want to improve their roster in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
Las Vegas Raiders: Amik Robertson, CB
The Browns are solid at cornerback but there aren't a lot of free agents in Las Vegas they would be interested in. Perhaps Amik Robertson gets on their radar but that would only be if they decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on Greg Newsome and wanted to bring in a potential replacement for down the road.
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Ekeler, RB
This is the closest thing we have to a "superstar" on this list. Austin Ekeler has been a constant producer for the Chargers but he's coming off a season that was under par. That could play into Andrew Berry's hands as they might be able to land him on an affordable deal.
Los Angeles Rams: Mike Hoecht, DL
Undrafted out of Brown, Mike Hoecht had 4.5 sacks for the Rams in 2022 and 6.0 in 2023. He also recorded 81 tackles for Los Angeles. At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Hoecht played on the edge but also lined up as a linebacker several times this year.
Miami Dolphins: Emmanuel Ogbah, EDGE
Time to bring him home.
Emmanuel Ogbah is a player the Browns never should have traded. When John Dorsey was the GM, he had this annoying habit of trading away players who were no longer starters. Rather than have depth, he sent Ogbah to the Chiefs for Eric Murray — which was even more confusing when you realize Ogbah was replaced by Olivier Vernon who had been injury-prone.
Ogbah has played well since leaving, even recording nine sacks in back-to-back seasons for the Dolphins. He was recently released and while he's not the same player he once was, he had 5.5 sacks in a rotational role for Miami in 2023.
Minnesota Vikings: K.J. Osborn, WR
A big-name free agent isn't likely but the Browns could target someone such as K.J. Osborn. The Vikings No. 3 wideout has 158 receptions for 1,845 yards with 15 touchdowns over the past three seasons. He could push Cedric Tillman for the No. 3 role, which might be exactly what Tillman needs to take his next step.
New England Patriots: Mike Gesicki, TE
Mike Gesicki was a disappointment for the Patriots but it's hard to blame him. That team was just bad. Cleveland could bring him in on a one-year deal, giving him a chance to prove his frustrating 2023 campaign was a reflection of the struggling New England offense and not a reflection of his talent.
New Orleans Saints: Zack Baun, LB
At Wisconsin, Zack Baun was more of a pass-rusher than a traditional linebacker. At 225 pounds, he needed to stay at linebacker in the NFL but hasn't stood out for the Saints. Even so, he's a decent depth piece who could start in a pinch.
New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB
JOK can fly all over the field and so can Isaiah Simmons. Pairing those two in the same defense could be a lot of fun. Simmons, who never lived up to his draft status, could benefit from playing alongside a stud like Owusu-Koramoah as well as a defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz who knows how to properly utilize players this versatile.