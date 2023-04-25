One player in each round of the 2023 NFL Draft that is a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns
Round 4, Isaiah McGuire, DE, Missouri
Another perfect "guardrail" fit for the Browns is Missouri defensive end, Isaiah McGuire. McGuire is 6-foot-4, 268 pounds, just 21 years old, and posted a RAS (Relative Athletic Score) of 9.53. With his size, power, and athleticism he has all the upside to be a great defensive end at the next level.
McGuire could use more polish as a rusher, which is why he may fall to the fourth round, but he has the tools to put it all together. He is a very powerful rusher on tape, using his strength and length to manhandle blockers, so it was great to see him test so well as an athlete.
You can see the flashes of burst and speed moves on the edge and can develop his pass-rush toolbox at the next level. Lining up in drills behind Myles Garrett would allow McGuire to watch and learn and put these things into action with his own game, potentially starting opposite of Garrett moving forward.
Round 5, Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane
Dorian Williams is still a little on the smaller side of a prototypical MIKE linebacker, but he is a very hard hitter with the instincts and closing speed to find the ball. He was the quarterback of the defense for Tulane, and as I mentioned earlier with Campbell, could come in and learn from Anthony Walker to do the same for Cleveland.
Williams is a four-year player and three-year starter who has yet to turn 22. He ran a blazing 4.49 forty-yard dash at the Combine contributing to his 8.82 RAS, and you can really see that explosiveness on tape.
He also played safety for the Green Wave, so he should be fairly well-versed in zone coverage. He is exactly the type of player that the Browns need to add to their roster — and his age and athleticism make him a very viable candidate in the middle rounds.