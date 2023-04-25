One player in each round of the 2023 NFL Draft that is a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns

When you read/hear about NFL trending toward smaller more athletic LBs who can play in space & stay on field in sub packages Tulane’s Dorian Williams (6006v, 228v, 80 1/2 wing) is Him.



He’s many teams’ sleeper ‘backer. 💤



Under-radar NFL starter.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/GuszCzpG65