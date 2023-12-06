Predicting the Cleveland Browns final 5 games of the season
The Cleveland Browns can get into the playoffs with a strong finish, but will they be able to pull it off?
By Randy Gurzi
After suffering two losses in a row on the road, the Cleveland Browns are ready to get back to Northeast Ohio. They're about to hold a two-game homestand and have three of their final five games in Cleveland Browns Stadium. That's excellent news for a team that's 5-1 at home this year and looking for two-to-three more wins to make the playoffs.
Right now, they're 7-5 and are still in line to make the postseason. Fortunately, the loss to the Rams didn't do anything to their playoff chances. But they do need to start winning to make sure things don't unravel. With that being said, here's a look at their remaining games as well as a prediction for each.
• Week 14: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cleveland Browns
• Week 15: Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns
• Week 16: Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans
• Week 17: New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns
• Week 18: Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals
Week 14: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cleveland Browns
The loss in Week 13 was bad for the Jaguars but what was worse were the injuries suffered by Trevor Lawrence and Christian Kirk. Kirk is done for the year and right now, it feels as though Lawrence is going to miss the Week 14 showdown with the Browns. That means it will potentially be C.J. Beathard against Joe Flacco.
Cleveland is very good at home, entering this week 5-1 on the shores of Lake Erie. Their defense has been struggling over the past two weeks but being at home should help. Also helpful is the fact that they’ll likely be facing a backup. Beathard isn’t a bad player by any means, but this defense can handle him.
The offense will just need to do its part. Considering what Jake Browning just did to the Jacksonville defense, that shouldn’t be an issue. They end the losing streak with a huge — and comfortable — win at home.
Final Score: Browns 24, Jaguars 13
Browns Record: 8-5