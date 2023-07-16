Predicting the highest-rated Browns players in Madden 24
The Madden 24 ratings will start to be unveiled on July 17. Here's an early look at which Cleveland Browns players will be the highest-rated.
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Overall Rating and honorable mentions
Last year, the Browns started out with an overall rating of 84, which had them 14th in the NFL. This year, they made several changes, including the addition of Za'Darius Smith. With that move, as well as the addition of many other key contributors, the rating should go up.
Overall team: Predicted Rating 87
Madden wasn't too high on a lot of the additions this season with Juan Thornhill, Elijah Moore, and Rodney McLeod all coming in under 80 to start 2023. There's no reason to think they'll suddenly shoot their ratings up, so that means the team will improve overall, but it likely won't be overly drastic.
Deshaun Watson, QB: Predicted rating 82
Deshaun Watson missed out on the top three offensive rankings but he's still going to be the focal point of the offense. After missing the entire 2021 campaign, Watson was an 84 in Madden 23. But since the offense struggled in his six starts, the Madden powers that be are likely to drop him down slightly.
Elijah Moore, WR: Predicted rating 77
Another player expected to be key to the team's plans this year is Elijah Moore. He was a 79 overall in Madden 23 but was traded following a campaign to forget. While we expect him to rebound in Cleveland, the rating masters are probably going to ding him — at least until he proves the predictions correct.
Dalvin Tomlinson, DT: Predicted Rating 81
This is one where the rating should improve. Dalvin Tomlinson was a 77 to kick off the season in Madden 23 but he played very well for the Vikings. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him jump up roughly four points. It's also a huge increase from the starters in Madden 23 with Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott securing a 70 and 68.