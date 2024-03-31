Ranking the Browns biggest NFL draft gems of the last decade
The Cleveland Browns have found some gems in the draft over the last 10 years
By Randy Gurzi
6. Grant Delpit, S
The 2020 NFL Draft was the first time we saw Andrew Berry make selections as the GM. He kicked things off with Jedrick Wills from Alabama, a move met with universal praise. Wills was a right tackle for the Crimson Tide and Berry had just signed Jack Conklin in free agency to play on that side. With Wills, they felt he had the tools to handle the blindside.
As a rookie, he did a great job but has trended in the wrong direction since. Thankfully, the second selection Berry made that season has worked out much better.
Despite trading down to pick 44, the Browns were still able to land LSU safety Grant Delpit. Early on during the 2019 campaign, Delpit appeared to be a lock for the first round but after playing through a high ankle sprain, his draft stock took a hit.
That was a win for the Browns, who have been thrilled with his production. Delpit missed his entire rookie campaign due to a torn Achilles but he bounced back and has 251 tackles, 16 pass defenses, and six interceptions in three years. This past season, he was making plays all over the field and even had seven tackles for a loss.
Delpit was signed to a three-year extension ahead of Week 14 last year but was lost due to injury that same weekend. His return will be welcomed since he's become an impressive playmaker under Jim Schwartz.