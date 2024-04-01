Ranking the Browns last 10 second-round draft picks
Without a pick in Round 1 (again) we look at the Browns history in Round 2
By Randy Gurzi
No. 8: Nate Orchard, DE, Pick 51, 2015
Cleveland had three early picks in 2015 and whiffed on them all. They started the draft with Danny Shelton at No. 12 and Cameron Erving at No. 19. Each had flashes but neither panned out as long-term successes for the Browns. Their third pick was at No. 51, which was used to bring in Utah pass-rusher Nate Orchard.
As a rookie, Orchard had 36 tackles and three sacks as a pass-rushing outside linebacker, which gave the team hope he could be a role player. However, he was forced to move to defensive end and wasn't a good fit in this role.
Orchard was released in 2018, finishing with 65 tackles and five sacks in 34 games. He never caught on elsewhere despite getting shots with the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Washington Football Team.
What makes this pick sting more is that several players who would have been better selections including Frank Clark, Rob Havenstein, Tyler Lockett, and Danielle Hunter went afterward.
No. 7: Greedy Williams, CB, Pick 46, 2019
Former LSU cornerback Greedy Williams was projected to be a first-round pick but slid into the second round. He was the first pick for Cleveland that year since they sent their first-rounder to the New York Giants in the Odell Beckham trade.
Williams wasn't a bad player in Cleveland but he couldn't stay healthy. He had 99 tackles and two interceptions in four years but missed four games as a rookie and six in 2022. He also sat out the entire 2020 campaign due to a nerve issue in his shoulder. He had the talent to be a star but couldn't stay on the field.