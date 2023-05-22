Ranking the Cleveland Browns 4 worst moves of the 2023 offseason
By Randy Gurzi
1. Banking on Jordan Elliott
Bringing in Dalvin Tomlinson was not only one of Cleveland's splashiest moves of the 2023 offseason, but it was also one of the best. The Browns were bullied on the ground in 2022 and Tomlinson can help put an end to that.
A former second-round pick from Alabama, Tomlinson is an imposing figure at 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds. He's exactly what this defensive line was missing and pairing him with new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz should lead to improvement against the run.
Tomlinson wasn't the only addition as general manager Andrew Berry signed Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst, Jr. in free agency and selected Siaki Ika in the third round of the NFL Draft. The one issue with these moves is that none of the added players feel like a threat to unseat Jordan Elliott.
Of the three, Hill has the most upside — but not the track record. A former second-round pick out of UCF, he wore out his welcome in Dallas due to a lack of maturity. He even reportedly fell asleep while NBA Hall of Fame guard Isaiah Thomas addressed the Cowboys.
Hurst has a ton of talent as well but has been far from durable. He even missed the entire 2022 campaign and played in just two games in 2021. That leaves Ika, who could be a solid 1-tech but will need time to learn the speed of the NFL game.
All of that being said, they're putting a lot of faith in Elliott once again and that could prove to be an issue.