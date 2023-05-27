Ranking the Cleveland Browns 5 best moves of the offseason
By Randy Gurzi
3. Trading for Elijah Moore
For the second season in a row, the Browns added a new wide receiver via trade. Last year, it was Amari Cooper who they stole from the Dallas Cowboys. This year, they again wound up with a talented player for less than it should have cost as they brought in Elijah Moore from the New York Jets.
In order to land the 34th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Cleveland dropped back from pick No. 42 to 74 and landed a guy capable of making plays all over the field. Moore also felt like the one missing piece to this offense as they had two very well-rounded receivers in Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, but Moore is a game breaker.
He not only gives them a shifty wideout but he's someone who can line up at all three positions. He's also dangerous with the ball in his hands, especially if the quarterback can hit him with an accurate pass allowing him to catch and continue his stride.
So far, it appears that will be the case with Moore and Deshaun Watson. The two have shown an instant rapport during OTAs — and it's hard not to get excited even though it's just workouts in shorts.
This offense is going to go as far as Watson takes them. But making sure he has all the weapons he needs will help ensure he can make the most out of his talent as well.