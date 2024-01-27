Ranking the Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator candidates
As the Cleveland Browns hone in on their new offensive coordinator, here is a ranking of what appears to be the four finalists.
By Greg Newland
Browns OC Candidate No. 3 – Ken Dorsey
The next serious candidate appears to be Ken Dorsey. Fans of the Cleveland Browns are familiar with that name as he is on the infamous list of 37 starting quarterbacks for the team since coming back in 1999.
Dorsey was on the Browns roster from 2006 to 2008 where he was 0-3 as a starter. He quickly became a coach after his NFL career and after a short stent with the Carolina Panthers, worked his way up the tree with the Buffalo Bills and finally became their offensive coordinator in 2022.
As we all know the Bills offense never looked right the first half of the 2023 season, and Dorsey was eventually fired mid-season which led to the Bills season taking off. They have since lost in the divisional round of the playoffs but did end up winning the AFC East.
Dorsey would be a decent option for the Cleveland Browns in 2024. I’m not going to compare Watson to Josh Allen, but they do have similar abilities on the field. Both have strong arms to push the ball, and both can use their feet and make plays happen even if nothing is there.
For me, I think the style of Dorsey is a little too much of a jump. The Bills abandoned the run too often during his time as OC, and when they started to flourish in 2023 was when they started to get the running back more involved.
Early in the season for the Bills whose defense took a step backwards this year, the team couldn’t overcome the turnover. The good news for the Browns if Dorsey was hired, the defense has shown they can overcome turnovers.