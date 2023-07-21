Ranking new NFL alternate uniforms: Browns scored a huge win
• Buccaneers bring back a fan favorite
• Colts missed the mark in a big way
• Seahawks and Browns paid homage to the past
By Randy Gurzi
5. Minnesota Vikings
Moving on from the Colts and Lions, there are five teams that really did a good job with their new looks. First is the Minnesota Vikings, who didn't bust out a new color for their helmets but instead, went with an old-school uniform.
Minnesota was one of the teams that really dropped the ball in the early 2000s when they went with the overly accented uniforms that had the gaudy stripes down the side. They hit a home run with their re-design, which brought back some of the simplicity from the past.
Now, they simply brought back the 'Purple People Eaters' look from the 1960s and 1970s. Sometimes, going back to the past is enough — and that was the case here.
4. Atlanta Falcons
Much like the Vikings, the Atlanta Falcons also went overboard in the early 2000s with their uniforms. Their re-branding, however, was awful. They not only had their uniforms leaked but thought a gradient red and black jersey was cool. In 2020.
Their lone saving grace was the black alternate that was reminiscent of their 1990s look. Now, they're throwing it back again with their red helmet from their 1966 season.
As long as they don't put them on the Fubu uniforms, they'll be good.
3. Seahawks
Speaking of going overboard, the Seattle Seahawks thought neon green would stay in fashion. It didn't, so they shook things up in recent years by creating roughly 750 different combinations with white, grey, and blue jerseys and pants. And all were awful.
Now, they fixed things. At least for a few games.
Not only did they return to their roots with these 1990s throwbacks, but they had a great promo with Jaxon Smith-Njigba turning the clock back.
Seattle will wear these in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns.