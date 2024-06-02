Ranking the opposing head coaches on the Browns 2024 schedule
No. 6: Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins
Mike McDaniel is the embodiment of ‘the next young great coaching mind’ in the mold of his mentor Kyle Shanahan. Since becoming the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, McDaniel has proven to be an innovator of offensive schematics. The ability to tailor your scheme to maximize your player’s skillsets is something that McDaniel has in spades.
The Dolphins have the fastest group of skill players in league history and a quarterback that is proficient in getting rid of the ball quickly. McDaniel’s offense is a masterclass at maximizing both of those aspects. Now McDaniel just has to prove that he can transition his regular season success to the postseason.
No. 5: Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has come a long way from his incredibly awkward introductory press conference to where he is today. In his three years as the head coach in Philadelphia, Sirianni has amassed a 34-17 record reaching the playoffs in each season. In 2022, Sirianni led the Eagles to a super bowl appearance where his team came up just short by the score of 38-35.
The Eagles took a slight step back in 2023 after losing both their offensive and defensive coordinators to head coaching opportunities and multiple injuries to their quarterback Jalen Hurts. But after a stellar offseason, in both free agency and the draft, expect Sirianni and the Eagles to be a serious contender in the NFC.
No. 4: Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers
If you look up consistency in the dictionary do not be surprised if there is a picture of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin staring back at you. Tomlin is entering his 18th season as the Steelers head coach, and he has never had a losing season. Many of those seasons you could point to the level of talent on the roster as the reason for continued success, but that has not been the case the last five seasons.
The Steelers have now left the Kenny Pickett era in their rearview and are moving forward with Russell Wilson as the starter entering the season with Justin Fields in the bullpen if things get off to a rocky start. But even if they only get mediocre quarterback play, the Steelers will undoubtedly hang around the plus side of .500 and be more competitive than their overall talent would indicate. As long as Tomlin is patrolling Pittsburgh’s sideline, they are going to be a nuisance.