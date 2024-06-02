Ranking the opposing head coaches on the Browns 2024 schedule
No. 3: Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers
Jim Harbaugh is the wildcard of NFL head coaches in 2024. It has been 10 seasons since Harbaugh last coached in the NFL, but he has spent the last nine seasons as the Michigan Wolverines head coach which he capped off with a National Championship last season. Before his stint in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons with a record of 44-19-1, three NFC Championship appearances, and a Super Bowl berth.
However, the NFL is an ever evolving league. Since Harbaugh’s last season with the 49ers in 2014, schematics, philosophies, and even the rules have all undergone dramatic changes. Can Jim Harbaugh quickly assimilate to this version of the league and get the most out of his players? Harbaugh does have Justin Herbert under center, which would be the most talented quarterback that he has ever had the opportunity to coach. Something tells me that the younger Harbaugh will be just fine in 2024.
No. 2: John Harbaugh
Once again John Harbaugh gets to big brother his little brother Jim. The older of the Harbaugh siblings bested his brother in back in Super Bowl 47 in 2013, and John is one step above his little brother again on this list today. But in all seriousness, John is ranked second on this list due to his continued excellent consistency.
John Harbaugh is entering his 17th season as the Baltimore Ravens head coach. During that time, Harbaugh has led the Ravens to a 160-99 record. Obviously, he has the aforementioned Super Bowl victory, but Harbaugh also received the coach of the year award back in 2019 as well.
Typically, when an assistant coach gets promoted to the head gig it is due to their proficiency on either the offensive or defensive side of the ball. That statement does not apply to John Harbaugh, as he was a special teams coordinator before making the leap to lead the Ravens. That makes Harbaugh the glue guy of glue guys. John Harbaugh is the perfect exemplification of a CEO type head coach.
No. 1: Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
Sitting at No. 1 on the list is Kansas City head coach Andy Reid. The coach affectionately known to his players as ‘Big Red’ has led two different teams to a combined five Super Bowl appearances, winning three, including the last two in a row. Given his accomplishments and the fact that the Chiefs are positioned to go for a three-peat, Reid is a no-brainer as the top head coach in the NFL in 2024. The only question is, will Reid retire if Patrick Mahomes and company take home the Lombardi this season?