Ranking the opposing QBs on the Cleveland Browns 2023 schedule
• A familiar face
• A couple of rookies
• Warhorse in the big apple
• King of the North?
QB No. 12: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
How could we put a quarterback at No. 12 on this list who won all six games he started going into the NFC Championship game? Easy, just watch the all-22 from those six starts. While Purdy played with incredible poise, it's impossible to not notice how lucky the final pick from the 2022 NFL draft was.
Purdy threw turnover-worthy ball after turnover-worthy ball, and the defense simply let him off the hook. Add now, he's coming into his sophomore season after surgery to repair his torn UCL that he suffered in the above-mentioned NFC Championship game. However, the 49ers possess one of the most stacked rosters, on both sides of the ball, in the NFL.
Head coach Kyle Shannahan doesn't need the reincarnation of Peyton Manning to be successful. If Purdy can just keep the 49ers offense on track, they will be a tough out, week in and week out.
QB No. 11: Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson is going to be must-watch television this season, for both good and bad reasons. But that is what the Colts signed up for when they selected the hyper-athletic, yet uber-raw prospect, out of the University of Florida.
Richardson has no ceiling on his upper bound limits, but Indianapolis is going to need to be patient with him while he finds his footing as a professional signal caller in the NFL. The Colts, and owner Jim Irsay in particular, have done Richardson no favors by alienating the team’s most impactful weapon in running back Jonathan Taylor.
So, as quarterbacks who are selected in round one often are, Richardson is starting his career in the deep end of the pool without a life raft in sight. Richardson may end up leading the NFL in wow plays this season, but there will also be a fair share of plays that Colts’ fans may want to watch through their fingers.