Ranking the opposing quarterbacks on the Browns 2024 schedule
We are in that sweet spot between the Cleveland Browns first and second organized team activity sessions. So, what could we talk about?
People love lists. How about we do some rankings? Without further ado, let's rank the 14 opposing quarterbacks on the Browns 2024 schedule.
QB No. 14: Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
Sean Payton determined that he no longer wanted to be in the Russell Wilson business after the 2023 season. Payton simply wanted a quarterback who would be willing to be his avatar on the field and just run his offense. Well, enter Bo Nix.
The 24-year-old signal caller comes to Denver with a ton of college experience with a NCAA record 61 starts under his belt. However, the NFL is a different animal, and Nix is going to have to start from scratch and earn his stripes. The overall outlook for his rookie season appears to be bleak, as a less-than-inspiring supporting cast surrounds Nix, and he's under the direction of a head coach who might have lost his fastball.
QB No. 13: Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Next up on the list is another rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels. The 2023 Heisman Award winner was selected by the Commanders to usher in a new era. At the very least, the 2024 Commanders should prove to be an interesting offense to watch.
With Kliff Kingsbury dialing up the plays and a formidable skill group surrounding him, Daniels should be able to bring a little excitement to the long suffering fans in Washington DC. The largest question surrounding Daniels is, will he be able to knock off the crash test dummy plays and protect himself? If he can mange to stay on the field, Daniels should be in the discussion for offensive rookie of the year.