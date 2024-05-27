Ranking the opposing quarterbacks on the Browns 2024 schedule
QB No. 12: Daniel Jones, New York Giants
The story arc of Daniel Jones’ career in New York has been a real page-turner. From being a surprise first-round draft pick and the heir apparent to Eli Manning to getting a bag and then immediately usurped for, checks notes…Tommy DeVito. It’s been a wild ride.
However, the Giants didn't draft Jones’ replacement and it appears that he is going to get the starting nod again in 2024. Looks like they are counting on Malik Nabers to rescue the G-Men’s offense.
QB No. 11: Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders
When the Raiders scooped up Gardner Minshew early in free agency and gave him a two-year, $25 million contract, it was unclear if they were going to look to add a quarterback in the draft. However, the draft came and went without the Raiders selecting a quarterback. Now, it appears that Minshew will be handed the reigns to the Vegas offense.
In what will likely be Minshew’s last opportunity to be a full-time starter, the six-year veteran will lean heavily on Davante Adams as well as the Raiders tight ends, Brock Bowers, and Michael Mayer. Even with some sufficient pass catchers on the roster, Minshew will have an uphill battle to prove that he is more than a bridge quarterback. The question is, how long will Minshew Mania last in Sin City?
QB No. 10: Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers
The fact that Russell Wilson landed in Pittsburgh almost seems like a fever dream. Given how much dead cap the Denver Broncos were willing to eat to move on from Mr. Unlimited tells you all you need to know about where they believed his career trajectory to be heading. But Wilson may have possibly landed in the one spot where he could resurrect his career.
The Steelers rebuilt their offensive line and brought in Arthur Smith to oversee the offense. While Smith won’t let Russ cook, he will make the game easier for him than his previous play caller. The real question is, will Wilson be able to hold off Justin Fields if the Steelers offense becomes stagnant?
QB No. 9: Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints
Derek Carr is an enigma. Year after year, Carr puts up stats that would lead you to believe that he is one of the better passers in the league. However, all of those warm and fuzzy feelings about his stats dissipate when you turn on the tape.
Last season, Carr completed 68% of his passes for 3,878 yards and 25 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. But even with those numbers, the Saints were a 9-8 football team. The bottom line is, Carr leaves a ton of meat on the bone and has become so risk adverse that it hamstrings the Saints offense.