Ranking the opposing quarterbacks on the Browns 2024 schedule
QB No. 8: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
It's hard to separate who Tua Tagovailoa is as a player from the personnel he has at his disposal and the system that he plays in. But, at the same time, it is hard to fault Tua for playing in a scheme that accentuates his ability to quickly get the ball out of his hands and for having the fastest skill group in the history of the NFL. At the end of the day, Tua is a highly effective quarterback and should be respected as such.
QB No. 7: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence has a ton riding on the 2024 season. The former first-overall pick is coming off a campaign where his team collapsed down the stretch. The Jaguars are fully bought in on Lawrence, as they should be, but if he fails to take another step forward in 2024, he might not land a massive contract before playing on his fifth year option.
The Jaguars signed vertical threat Gabe Davis in free agency, and then after losing a game of chicken with Calvin Ridley, they doubled down and selected another vertical threat in Brian Thomas in the draft. Now it's up to Lawrence to prove that the second half of last season was just a blip on the radar. With C.J. Stroud and Houston making a come-up in the AFC South, Lawrence will have his hands full in 2024.
QB No. 6: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Will the real Jalen Hurts please stand up? The Eagles signal caller played at an extremely high level in 2022. Hurts led his team to a 14-3 record, a second team All-Pro nomination, and a Super Bowl appearance in the process.
Then, unfortunately for Hurts, injuries to his knee and ankle, and a gruesome finger injury, derailed his 2023 campaign. After Hurts lost the ability to threaten teams with his ability to run, defenses were able to play him straight up and force him to play from within the pocket. Will Hurts be able to return to form in 2024, and get the most out of his formidable skill group?
QB No. 5: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys. That fact by itself is enough to lead to the conclusion that Prescott is going to fill up the stat sheet in 2024. But outside of CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, Prescott doesn't have the weapons that he's used to in Dallas. There is no doubt that Prescott is talented, but is he good enough to be the reason why the Cowboys win?