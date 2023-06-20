Ranking the top 10 Cleveland Browns defensive linemen of all-time
Who are the best defensive linemen to ever suit up for the Cleveland Browns all-time?
By Randy Gurzi
Heading into the 2023 season, the Cleveland Browns have re-tooled their defensive line. They signed Dalvin Tomlinson and Ogbonnio Okoronkwo in free agency, traded for Za'Darius Smith, and also drafted Isiah McGuire and Siaki Ika.
It has yet to be seen just how successful this corps will be but the expectations are through the roof. What we do know for sure is that Myles Garrett is the leader of the pack — and he's arguably the best defensive lineman to ever suit up for the Browns.
Here, we dive into that and see where he and the other great D-linemen stack up in this top-10 all-time ranking.
Browns top-10 defensive linemen of all-time
10. Reggie Camp (1983-1987)
Notable stats in Cleveland: 70 games played, 35 sacks
In just his second season in the NFL, Myles Garrett had 13.5 sacks which nearly tied the franchise record held by Reggie Camp. His 14 sacks also came in his second year in the NFL, as Camp set the mark in 1984.
Garrett chased him for the next few seasons, finally topping him in 2021 with 16. Still, Camp's mark stood for nearly 40 years and that in itself is enough for him to crack the top 10.
A third-round pick out of Cal in 1983, Camp was an imposing figure at 6-foot-4 and 274 pounds. He also quickly became a full-time starter, earning that spot as a rookie. He remained locked in on the left side until an injury-shortened 1987 campaign forced him to miss 10 games.
From there, he spent one season with the Atlanta Falcons but suited up for just four games. Camp is now a high school football coach in Stockton, California.