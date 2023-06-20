Ranking the top 10 Cleveland Browns defensive linemen of all-time
Who are the best defensive linemen to ever suit up for the Cleveland Browns all-time?
By Randy Gurzi
9. Anthony Pleasant, DE (1990-1995)
Notable stats in Cleveland: 297 tackles, 33.5 sacks in six seasons (tied for 12th all-time in Browns history)
Another third-round pick, the Browns selected Anthony Pleasant at No. 73 overall out of Tennessee State. He played in all 16 games in each of his first two seasons in the NFL but wasn't a full-time starter. Even so, he managed 71 tackles and six sacks in this rotational role.
Pleasant did finally become a starter in 1992 and remained such through 1995 with the Browns. He even moved with the franchise to Baltimore in 1996 and started one year there as well.
At 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, Pleasant was never elite when it came to rushing the quarterback but he was one of the better run defenders on the edge in the league during his prime. Even so, he wasn't a liability when it came to generating pressure, and he even had 11 sacks in 1993.
Arguably his best campaign with the Browns came in 1995, however, when he had 51 tackles, eight sacks, and a league-leading six forced fumbles.
Pleasant left Baltimore ahead of the 1997 season and spent one forgetful campaign with the Atlanta Falcons. From there, he joined the New York Jets for two years and the San Francisco 49ers for one. His final three seasons were spent in New England where he moved inside to defensive tackle and had a career resurgence — and won two Super Bowls as well.